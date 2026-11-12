Manchester United parts ways with Michael Carrick: Club issues official statement

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Manchester United parts ways with Michael Carrick: Club issues official statement

Manchester United football club's official press service has announced the end of its cooperation with head coach Michael Carrick. This news is causing widespread discussion among the football community and club fans.

A successful period and results under Carrick

Michael Carrick was appointed as the team's head coach in January of this year. In a short time, he fundamentally changed the team's style of play and achieved significant results.

According to the club's statement, Carrick secured 12 victories in the remaining 17 matches of the 2025/2026 season, leading Manchester United to third place in the Premier League. During this period, the team managed to collect more points than any other rival in the championship.

"Michael Carrick has been and will remain a Manchester United legend. Just as he did during his playing days, he demonstrated a high level of loyalty and professionalism throughout his coaching tenure," the club stated.

Metrics and figures

Data

Time of appointment

January 2026

Number of matches played

17 matches

Victories achieved

12 victories

Final position in the EPL

3rd place

Club's next plan

Accelerate the appointment of a permanent head coach

Reasons for resignation and next steps

The management noted that, considering the unsuccessful start to the season, making drastic changes was an important decision to achieve future strategic goals. Currently, the Manchester United leadership plans to complete the process of appointing a permanent head coach as soon as possible.

Do you think the dismissal of Michael Carrick, who showed excellent results, was the right decision, and who should be the new coach? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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