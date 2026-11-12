Manchester United football club's official press service has announced the end of its cooperation with head coach Michael Carrick. This news is causing widespread discussion among the football community and club fans.

A successful period and results under Carrick

Michael Carrick was appointed as the team's head coach in January of this year. In a short time, he fundamentally changed the team's style of play and achieved significant results.

According to the club's statement, Carrick secured 12 victories in the remaining 17 matches of the 2025/2026 season, leading Manchester United to third place in the Premier League. During this period, the team managed to collect more points than any other rival in the championship.