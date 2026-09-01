«I will send your videos to your husband»: Extortionists blackmailing a woman detained

In Surkhandarya region, the illegal activities of individuals who obtained a woman's personal photo and video materials through social networks and threatened her with extortion have been curtailed.

Based on an appeal made to internal affairs bodies by a resident living in Jarkрган district, the suspects were detained with material evidence during a fast-response operation conducted by officers of the Surkhandarya Region Internal Affairs Directorate and Jarkurgan District Internal Affairs Department.

Detained with the «Diyorabonu 67» account and 1 million soums

During the rapid inquiry, the following details of the crime became known:

Threat on social media: In her application, the woman from Jarkurgan stated that the owner of the Instagram profile named «Diyorabonu 67» was demanding 2 million soums, threatening to send her personal videos to her husband working in the Russian Federation;

Moment of detention: During the special operation, a local citizen born in 2007 who operated this fake account was caught red-handed while receiving 1 million soums of the requested money.

Blackmail, sexual violence, and gold earrings: The misdeeds of the second accomplice

During the pre-investigation checks, another participant in the criminal chain was exposed:

Previously convicted person: It turned out that another previously convicted citizen born in 2002 had also been blackmailing the victim by threatening to distribute her videos;

Material and physical coercion: By intimidating the woman, he repeatedly forced her into sexual relations and extorted a 4-gram gold earring and 100 US dollars in exchange for keeping secrets.

Legal action and an important warning from the internal affairs bodies