“If an offer comes from Serie A...”: Details of Cannavaro’s sensational interview

Uzbekistan national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro has spoken openly for the first time about his future, his longing for club football, and the possibility of returning to the Italian championship.

The Italian specialist was a guest on the prestigious "Sky Calcio Unplugged" program on the famous Sky Sport channel, where he discussed the unique differences between daily processes at the club level and working with a national team.

“I enjoy the daily work at a club”: What did Cannavaro reveal?

During the broadcast, the coach did not hide that he misses the constant and regular interaction with players:

The value of daily training: According to Cannavaro, working with players on the pitch every day within a club system, conducting tactical drills, and preparing for regular matches gives him a special professional satisfaction;

Possibility of returning to Serie A: When asked by the hosts, "If one of the Italian Serie A clubs makes you an official offer, what will you do?", the specialist emphasized that he would review the situation together with the UFA;

Discussion with the UFA: Cannavaro stated that in the event of such a challenge, he would not make a unilateral decision and would first discuss the offer professionally with the leadership of the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA).

Current contract and rumors of resignation

Following these comments in the Italian press, important aspects regarding the coach's status in Uzbekistan have returned to the agenda: