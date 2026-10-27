Football in Tashkent: Will Uzbekistan field its strongest squad against Russia?

During the international break in November according to the FIFA calendar, the Uzbekistan national team will play a prestigious friendly match. In accordance with the agreement between the two parties, this central encounter will be organized in Tashkent on November 12.

The upcoming match is generating immense interest among the sports communities of both countries. In particular, renowned Russian expert Yuri Semin has expressed his opinion on the strategic importance of the match, while the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) confirmed that all the national team's key legionnaires will take the field.

"A match against a World Cup participant": Yuri Semin's recognition

Legendary Russian football coach Yuri Semin, commenting on the clash taking place in Tashkent, highly praised the level of Uzbekistan as an opponent:

High status of the opponent: "The game against the Uzbekistan national team will be of special importance; this team has participated in the World Cup";

Atmosphere in Tashkent: "Most importantly, the game will be held in Tashkent. This will be very interesting not only for the fans but also for our national team as a true away match," emphasized Semin.

All stars on the roster: UFA puts an end to doubts about the squad

Russian experts and fans were interested in the participation of Uzbek stars who have shone in that country's Premier League or are currently playing there. Usmon Toshev, head of the UFA national teams department, fully clarified this matter:

The strongest squad will take the field: "The Uzbekistan national team will take the field against the Russian players with its strongest squad. Rest assured, all our stars will be in the lineup";

Names of the main stars: According to Usmon Toshev, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, Eldor Shomurodov, Abduqodir Husanov, Oston Urunov, and other key leaders will fully participate in the match.

Mutual history and the state of the Russian team

This match will be recorded as the second encounter in the history of the two teams:

2022 draw: The Uzbekistan and Russia teams first tested their strength in 2022 at the Pakhtakor central stadium in Tashkent. In that dramatic and uncompromising match, no goals were scored (0:0);

International restrictions factor: Since February 2022, Russian national teams and clubs have been excluded from official international competitions by the decision of FIFA and UEFA, and their last major competition was the 2022 European Championship;

FIFA ranking: Although they are not currently participating in official competitions, the Russian national team occupies 35th place in the overall FIFA ranking.

Uzbekistan — Russia friendly match passport