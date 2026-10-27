Football in Tashkent: Will Uzbekistan field its strongest squad against Russia?

·124·Sport
Football in Tashkent: Will Uzbekistan field its strongest squad against Russia?

During the international break in November according to the FIFA calendar, the Uzbekistan national team will play a prestigious friendly match. In accordance with the agreement between the two parties, this central encounter will be organized in Tashkent on November 12.

The upcoming match is generating immense interest among the sports communities of both countries. In particular, renowned Russian expert Yuri Semin has expressed his opinion on the strategic importance of the match, while the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) confirmed that all the national team's key legionnaires will take the field.

"A match against a World Cup participant": Yuri Semin's recognition

Legendary Russian football coach Yuri Semin, commenting on the clash taking place in Tashkent, highly praised the level of Uzbekistan as an opponent:

  • High status of the opponent: "The game against the Uzbekistan national team will be of special importance; this team has participated in the World Cup";

  • Atmosphere in Tashkent: "Most importantly, the game will be held in Tashkent. This will be very interesting not only for the fans but also for our national team as a true away match," emphasized Semin.

All stars on the roster: UFA puts an end to doubts about the squad

Russian experts and fans were interested in the participation of Uzbek stars who have shone in that country's Premier League or are currently playing there. Usmon Toshev, head of the UFA national teams department, fully clarified this matter:

  • The strongest squad will take the field: "The Uzbekistan national team will take the field against the Russian players with its strongest squad. Rest assured, all our stars will be in the lineup";

  • Names of the main stars: According to Usmon Toshev, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, Eldor Shomurodov, Abduqodir Husanov, Oston Urunov, and other key leaders will fully participate in the match.

Mutual history and the state of the Russian team

This match will be recorded as the second encounter in the history of the two teams:

  • 2022 draw: The Uzbekistan and Russia teams first tested their strength in 2022 at the Pakhtakor central stadium in Tashkent. In that dramatic and uncompromising match, no goals were scored (0:0);

  • International restrictions factor: Since February 2022, Russian national teams and clubs have been excluded from official international competitions by the decision of FIFA and UEFA, and their last major competition was the 2022 European Championship;

  • FIFA ranking: Although they are not currently participating in official competitions, the Russian national team occupies 35th place in the overall FIFA ranking.

Uzbekistan — Russia friendly match passport

Indicator and data

Details

Match date

November 12

Match venue

Tashkent city

Status

International friendly match within FIFA days

Uzbekistan squad

All leaders are on the roster (Shomurodov, Husanov, Fayzullayev, Urunov)

Opponent ranking

Russia — 35th place in FIFA ranking

Previous mutual game

2022, Tashkent: 0:0 (draw)

Expert assessment

"An away match of special importance" — Yuri Semin

Uzbekistan national teamUFAYuri SeminUzbekistan-Russia
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Yuri Semin Disagrees with FIFA: He Chose Eldor Shomurodov's GoalYuri Semin Disagrees with FIFA: He Chose Eldor Shomurodov's Goal3 August 09:23"They are World Cup participants": Denis Popov assesses the strength of the Uzbekistan national team"They are World Cup participants": Denis Popov assesses the strength of the Uzbekistan national team23 October 17:34Husanov in the Champions League: Important debut expected for Manchester City against Porto!Husanov in the Champions League: Important debut expected for Manchester City against Porto!8 September 11:26Uzbekistan national team to play against two strong opponents: There is also a match against SyriaUzbekistan national team to play against two strong opponents: There is also a match against Syria15 September 18:34Olympiad Without Carlsen: Which Other Stars Will Miss Samarkand?Olympiad Without Carlsen: Which Other Stars Will Miss Samarkand?6 August 17:59"Neftchi" and "Paxtakor" in the Elite League: Will the stars come to Uzbekistan?"Neftchi" and "Paxtakor" in the Elite League: Will the stars come to Uzbekistan?13 August 17:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester