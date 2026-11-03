Tashkent Police receive 12 BYD cars and motorcycles, best prevention officer awarded a Cobalt

·2·Uzbekistan
Tashkent Police receive 12 BYD cars and motorcycles, best prevention officer awarded a Cobalt

In order to strengthen the material and technical base of internal affairs personnel and increase service efficiency in Tashkent, new service vehicles were ceremonially handed over to the system. As part of the events held to mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of internal affairs bodies in the Yashnabad and Almazar districts, dedicated professionals in the field were duly rewarded.

It was specifically noted that the capital's development is the result of the collaborative work of a unified city team, and the high contribution of internal affairs officers, as well as representatives of the healthcare and education systems, who show dedication in maintaining public order, was recognized.

Tashkent Police receive 12 BYD cars and motorcycles, best prevention officer awarded a Cobalt

New BYD cars for 12 districts and motorcycles for neighborhoods

To ensure the mobility of internal affairs bodies and their rapid arrival at incident scenes, the city administration allocated modern equipment:

  • 12 BYD cars: 12 new, modern, and fuel-efficient BYD service vehicles were provided to the internal affairs coordination departments in all 12 districts of the capital;

  • Motorcycles for neighborhood inspectors: Service motorcycles, which allow for rapid movement in narrow streets and congested traffic, were presented to the responsible inspectors conducting area prevention in neighborhood citizens' assemblies;

  • Improving service quality: The new equipment will further strengthen the inspectors' neighborhood-based work system and increase the level of immediate response to citizens' appeals.

Tashkent Police receive 12 BYD cars and motorcycles, best prevention officer awarded a Cobalt

Special award for the "Best Prevention Inspector"

During the festive event, special prizes were awarded to employees who performed their duties diligently and showed particular dedication in curbing crime in their areas:

  • Grand prize — Cobalt: As a special recognition, the keys to a new Cobalt car were ceremonially handed over to the officer named the winner in the "Best Prevention Inspector of Almazar District" category;

  • Motivation and encouragement: Such initiatives serve to further inspire employees who are serving selflessly in the field of ensuring peace and public safety in neighborhoods.

This step toward digitizing the capital's infrastructure and enriching it with modern transport will further increase the effectiveness of reliable public order protection in Tashkent.

Tashkent City Police DepartmentInternal affairs bodiesBYDPrevention inspector
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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