Did the reserve turn into a pasture? Grazing of livestock in the Hisor State Reserve exposed (video)

Video evidence that caused a sharp resonance on social networks has circulated regarding the gross violation of the strict protection regime in the Hisor State Reserve, Uzbekistan's most unique ecosystem and home to fauna and flora included in the Red Book. In the footage filmed by eyewitness citizens on September 22, 2026, it is clearly seen that a flock of sheep and livestock were freely grazing as if in an ordinary pasture in the Meraki department of the reserve, specifically in the Suvtushar gorge and the Chimgan plain. According to the legislation, any economic activity, including grazing livestock, is strictly prohibited on the territory of state reserves.

However, what is most surprising is that local residents openly state that ecological employee Inyatillo Meyliyev was appointed responsible for this protected area, and the grazing livestock may belong to himself or his older brother, Tohir Meyliyev. A year ago, a sensational interview was published on the "Elparvar" YouTube platform stating that 4 heads of cattle belonging to Tohir Meyliyev were grazed in the reserve territory and later two cows were slaughtered by unknown individuals. Although this information has not yet been confirmed by official bodies, the fact that the reserve is left unsupervised demands a prompt and impartial investigation by the Ministry of Ecology and the Prosecutor General's Office.

So, who are those turning the state reserve into their personal pasture, why are employees responsible for the protection system turning a blind eye to this, and what legal assessment will the environmental protection inspection give to this situation?

"The herd in Suvtushar, the ecological employee, and the slaughtered cows from a year ago": 5 main points of the conflict

The most important facts regarding the buzz around the Hisor State Reserve:

Video evidence from September 22: A flock of sheep was filmed illegally grazing in the Meraki department of the reserve, the Suvtushar gorge, and the Chimgan plain;

The name of the responsible ecologist surfaced: Local residents report that livestock belonging to the inspector-ecologist responsible for the area, Inyatillo Meyliyev, and his brother Tohir Meyliyev had previously been grazed in the reserve;

Last year's slaughter incident: A sensational interview was circulated on YouTube a year ago regarding the slaughter of two out of four cattle belonging to Tohir Meyliyev that were grazed in the reserve;

Strict legal ban violated: The status of state reserves does not allow any animal husbandry, hunting, or grazing there;

Demand for an impartial investigation: The public and activists demand that authorized bodies immediately give a legal assessment of the actions of inspectors and livestock owners based on video evidence.

The situation in the Hisor State Reserve: Comparison of legal requirements and identified violations

Analysis of the protected natural areas regime and occurrences in the gorges:

Criteria and directions Reserve regime in Uzbek legislation The situation caught on video in the Hisor Reserve Territory status State nature reserve (strict protection zone) Meraki department (Suvtushar gorge, Chimgan plain) Grazing livestock Strictly prohibited (criminal and administrative liability) A flock of sheep and donkeys are grazing freely Responsible supervisors Inspectors obliged to guard the area 24/7 Responsible ecologist I. Meyliyev and his family are suspected of involvement Past events Any illegal action must be stopped immediately It was revealed that 1 year ago 4 cattle were grazed and 2 were slaughtered Damage caused to the ecosystem Complete preservation of unique flora and fauna Abundance of livestock threatens pasture degradation and the habitat of wild animals Legal measure Enormous fines and inevitability of punishment for nature damage Official conclusion and investigation by authorized bodies are currently awaited

Ecological and legal expertise: Why is this situation not just a "minor violation"?

Conclusions of ecologists, lawyers, and environmental activists:

The reserve is not a pasture — threat of biological disaster: Livestock destroys relic plants in the reserve by the roots, causes soil erosion, and destroys the food base of predators and ungulate wild animals included in the Red Book, such as the snow leopard, bear, and Hisor sheep;

Possibility of "conflict of interest" and abuse of office: If it is confirmed that the responsible ecological employee entrusted with protecting the reserve or his relatives grazed their livestock in the protected area, this is a clear manifestation of abuse of official powers and corrupt conflict of interest;

A warning bell from a year ago: The interview circulated last year regarding the slaughter of cows in the reserve territory should have been a serious signal to responsible bodies in a timely manner; loosened control paved the way for the appearance of today's flock of sheep;

Transparent service investigation is necessary: The Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change should form a special commission to inspect the Meraki department using drones and photo traps, and audit the duties of all responsible persons.

This situation in the Hisor State Reserve is becoming a test of the rule of law to ensure that state natural resources are not allowed to be turned into a source of personal wealth.

In your opinion, what strict punitive measures should be applied regarding the grazing of livestock in the state reserve and the possible involvement of responsible employees? Is it time to create an independent system that monitors the work of local supervisors in preserving regional ecology? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this hot journalistic investigation aimed at saving our mother nature with all your friends!

The video shows controversial situations between the activists and the shepherd, as well as the shepherd's active opposition to the video recording of the sheep, as well as insulting words directed at the activists.