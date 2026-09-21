Citizen’s attempt to smuggle hidden wealth from Dubai thwarted at Tashkent airport

Another major smuggling attempt involving the illegal import of precious metals and prohibited products through the capital's international airport has been exposed. When officers of the "Tashkent-AERO" specialized customs complex conducted a standard customs inspection of the luggage of an Uzbek citizen arriving on the "Dubai — Tashkent" flight, a massive reserve of gold not indicated in the customs declaration and not disclosed during verbal inquiry was discovered.

During the inspection, 141 finished pieces of jewelry with a total weight of 921.37 grams and 3 pure gold bullion bars were found in the suitcase. According to expert conclusions, the seized valuables are estimated at a whopping 1 billion 293 million soums. Furthermore, it turned out that 120 packs of tobacco products without excise stamps and 90 units of prohibited nicotine snus were also hidden among the resourceful passenger's luggage. Currently, a criminal case has been initiated by the customs authorities regarding this incident, and large-scale investigative actions are underway.

So, how did the citizen intend to smuggle nearly 1 kilogram of gold and precious bullion past the control filters, is an organized retail network behind the illegal cargo, and what punishment awaits for such contraband?

"Gold bullion, 141 pieces of jewelry, and snus": Operational customs details

Key facts and evidence regarding the major smuggling case intercepted at the airport:

"Dubai — Tashkent" flight inspection: The valuables were found among the baggage and personal belongings of a passenger arriving from the UAE;

Gold hidden from declaration: The citizen attempted to secretly import a total of 141 types of jewelry (921.37 grams) and 3 high-purity gold bullion bars;

Value of 1.3 billion soums: Experts estimated the total market value of the seized precious metals at 1 billion 293 million soums;

Non-excise tobacco and snus: In addition to the gold, 120 packs of illegally imported tobacco and 90 units of nicotine snus were confiscated from the baggage as material evidence;

Criminal case opened: A criminal case has been initiated over the smuggling of a very large amount of valuables across the state border bypassing customs control, and investigative actions are ongoing.

"Tashkent-AERO" customs post: Indicator of confiscated cargo

Illegal products detected during the inspection and their volume:

Indicators and parameters Quantity and type of detected product Customs and legal valuation Arrival route "Dubai — Tashkent" route Imported via international flight Jewelry 141 pieces (Total weight: 921.37 grams) Undeclared, hidden gold Gold bullion 3 pure gold bullion bars Attempted illegal import Estimated value of gold 1 billion 293 million soums Very large-scale contraband Tobacco and snus products 120 packs of non-excise tobacco, 90 units of snus Products contrary to established requirements Procedural status Confiscated, criminal case opened Under investigation and pre-trial review

Customs and economic expertise: Why carrying gold from Dubai turned into a dangerous trap

Key conclusions of law enforcement agencies and economic analysts:

Exposure of the "green channel" trick: Modern X-ray scanners and the risk management system introduced in the customs system easily detect metal bullion from any hiding compartments;

Desire to avoid customs payments: The price difference for gold between the UAE and Uzbekistan, alongside the temptation not to pay customs duties, drives many citizens into the temptation of making illegal profits;

Severe criminal liability: According to legislation, the illegal import of 1.3 billion soums worth of gold falls under the category of "very large-scale contraband," providing for long-term imprisonment alongside the confiscation of all material evidence for the state's benefit;

Protecting the domestic market and public health: The interception of non-excise tobacco and snus with unknown ingredients prevented low-quality and uncertified products from entering the domestic consumer market.

This major incident exposed at Tashkent airport once again proves that ensuring economic security at state borders and combating illegal circulation are under strict control.

In your opinion, what punitive measures should be applied to smugglers who violate customs rules and attempt to secretly import billions of soums worth of gold? Are you aware of the amount of legal gold citizens can import from abroad? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this hot operational news from the airport with all your travel-loving relatives and acquaintances!