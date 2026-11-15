Merab Dvalishvili defeats Marlon Moraes once again in Abu Dhabi (video)

In a highly intense match, the Georgian athlete left his opponent no chance. Merab Dvalishvili took the initiative from the very beginning of the fight, displaying a high pace. As a result, he defeated Marlon Moraes in just 1 minute and 30 seconds of the first round , securing a premature victory.

On November 14, 2026, the magnificent Etihad Arena complex in Abu Dhabi hosted another major tournament that captured the attention of the global sports community. In a key bout of the Real American Freestyle (RAF) league, held under freestyle wrestling rules, renowned athlete Merab Dvalishvili faced off against experienced Brazilian fighter Marlon Moraes.

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It is worth noting that this was the second encounter between these athletes. They first faced each other in September 2021 at UFC 266, where Dvalishvili also emerged victorious via technical knockout.

Fight details Indicators and information Tournament name Real American Freestyle (RAF) Venue Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi Date November 14, 2026 Winner Merab Dvalishvili (first round, at 1:30)

Return to the ring after controversies

Prior to this fight, there was a lot of buzz and discussion in the sports community. Specifically, a few days before the tournament, a disagreement and altercation occurred between Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov at their hotel in Abu Dhabi. Despite this, legal issues were resolved, and Merab was released on November 13, officially receiving permission to participate in the RAF competition.

Despite the difficult circumstances, Dvalishvili stepped into the ring and proved his skill once again, demonstrating great teamwork and sportsmanship to the fans.

In your opinion, how will such premature victories by Merab Dvalishvili affect his future career? Leave your thoughts in the comments!