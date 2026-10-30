Clandestine workshop producing unfit-for-consumption beer uncovered in Tashkent

A clandestine workshop producing beer that does not meet safety requirements has been uncovered in the Mirzo Ulugbek district of Tashkent. This was reported by the Department for Combating Economic Crimes under the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is reported that during an operative event conducted by the Tashkent City Department of the agency in cooperation with other law enforcement bodies, it was revealed that citizen V.T. and other individuals had organized a secret production workshop in a house on "Salar Boyi" street. There, beer unfit for consumption was being prepared using makeshift methods.

During the operative event, 22 types of beer beverages, as well as other products used in production, were seized from the workshop as material evidence.

In connection with this incident, a criminal case has been initiated under Article 276¹¹ of the Criminal Code — production, storage, transportation, or sale of goods that do not meet safety requirements for the purpose of sale.

Currently, investigative actions are underway regarding the incident.