Investigator caught red-handed taking $100,000 bribe in Fergana

·75·Society
Investigator caught red-handed taking $100,000 bribe in Fergana

The State Security Service, in coordination with the Prosecutor General's Office's Internal Security Department, conducted an anti-corruption sting operation. As a result, an investigator from the Fergana city branch of the Department for Combating Economic Crimes was apprehended while accepting a bribe.

According to the provided information, the investigator had promised to assist a defendant in a criminal case being pursued under Article 167 of the Criminal Code. In exchange for this service, he demanded $100,000.

Following the discovery of this incident, a criminal case was initiated against the investigator under Article 210, Part 3, Clause "a" of the Criminal Code.

Necessary investigative and inquiry measures are currently ongoing regarding the case.

State Security ServiceFerganaCorruptionDepartment for Combating Economic Crimes
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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