Investigator caught red-handed taking $100,000 bribe in Fergana

The State Security Service, in coordination with the Prosecutor General's Office's Internal Security Department, conducted an anti-corruption sting operation. As a result, an investigator from the Fergana city branch of the Department for Combating Economic Crimes was apprehended while accepting a bribe.

According to the provided information, the investigator had promised to assist a defendant in a criminal case being pursued under Article 167 of the Criminal Code. In exchange for this service, he demanded $100,000.

Following the discovery of this incident, a criminal case was initiated against the investigator under Article 210, Part 3, Clause "a" of the Criminal Code.

Necessary investigative and inquiry measures are currently ongoing regarding the case.