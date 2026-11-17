Nile crocodile found in Tashkent canal
A Nile crocodile was unexpectedly discovered in one of the canals in Tashkent. The animal, which had been left in the cold water for a long time, was brought to the Tashkent Zoo in critical condition. The zoo administration reported this.
It is reported that on November 15, one of the fishermen spotted the crocodile in one of the city's canals and notified the relevant services. Following this, employees of the National Committee for Ecology and Climate Change and the zoo safely captured the animal and transported it to the zoo.
Experts determined through examination that it is a Nile crocodile, approximately one year old. Due to severe hypothermia, the animal was placed in the quarantine department. A special water basin was prepared for its recovery, the water temperature was gradually increased, and heating lamps were installed.
According to zoo specialists, the crocodile's condition has improved slightly after the necessary conditions were created. Currently, its state is assessed as moderately satisfactory. However, it will take time for a full recovery.
Experts do not rule out the possibility that the crocodile did not end up in the canal by accident. It is assumed that it may have been kept in someone's home and then dumped into the water because it could no longer be cared for. However, this has not yet been confirmed.
The scene of the incident was also inspected, and no other reptiles were found in the vicinity.
The zoo administration urged citizens to be cautious in such situations. If an exotic animal is encountered in a place not typical for its natural habitat, it is recommended not to attempt to catch or drive it away independently, but to notify the relevant services.
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