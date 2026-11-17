A Nile crocodile was unexpectedly discovered in one of the canals in Tashkent. The animal, which had been left in the cold water for a long time, was brought to the Tashkent Zoo in critical condition. The zoo administration reported this.

It is reported that on November 15, one of the fishermen spotted the crocodile in one of the city's canals and notified the relevant services. Following this, employees of the National Committee for Ecology and Climate Change and the zoo safely captured the animal and transported it to the zoo.

Experts determined through examination that it is a Nile crocodile, approximately one year old. Due to severe hypothermia, the animal was placed in the quarantine department. A special water basin was prepared for its recovery, the water temperature was gradually increased, and heating lamps were installed.