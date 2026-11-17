In Turkey's Antalya province, two masked individuals attacked a driver sitting in a car and fired shots at his vehicle. The suspects, who fled after the incident, were identified through the analysis of 72 hours of video surveillance footage. They turned out to be citizens of Uzbekistan. This was reported by the "Antalya Ekspres" publication.

It is reported that the incident took place in the Ilja neighborhood of the Manavgat district. A man named A.E.K. had stopped his car on the side of the road in the Zeytinlik area to talk on the phone. At that moment, two masked individuals on a motorcycle approached him and demanded that he get out of the car.

The driver, suspicious of them, refused to exit the vehicle and attempted to drive in reverse to leave the scene. However, the attackers fired shots at his car before fleeing. The victim then contacted the 112 emergency service center.

Gendarmerie officers launched a large-scale investigation into the incident. During the investigation, 72 hours of video footage from surveillance cameras installed at 30 homes and businesses were analyzed.

As a result, the suspects were identified as Uzbek citizens Kamronbek Abdurasulov and Erol Kamol Pusat. They were apprehended and charged with threatening public safety, property damage, attempted intentional injury with a weapon, and other offenses.

By court order, both suspects were remanded in custody and placed in a closed-type prison in Manavgat.

The attack was captured on surveillance cameras. The footage shows the two individuals on a motorcycle returning toward the car, firing at the vehicle as the driver attempts to escape, and then fleeing the scene.