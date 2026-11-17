A new and significant opportunity is being created for individuals serving sentences in penal institutions in Uzbekistan. According to the new policy, inmates will be able to enroll in universities and obtain higher education. The legal framework for this was approved by the President's Resolution No. PQ–397 dated November 16, 2026.

Distance learning and conditions in colonies

Under the new regulations, this opportunity will be implemented starting from the 2027/2028 academic year through distance learning on a fee-paying contract basis. As part of the "Yangi Hayot" (New Life) program, special rooms fully equipped with videoconferencing tools will be allocated in colonies to ensure that inmates admitted to higher education institutions can study remotely without obstacles.

The document strictly outlines not only higher education but also measures to drastically expand the vocational training system for inmates.

Key measures provided by the resolution Implementation indicators and deadlines Higher education Distance learning (on a contract basis) starting from the 2027/2028 academic year Study and practical rooms 310 study rooms and 420 practical training rooms by the 2027/2028 academic year Scope of vocational training At least 50 professions in demand by the labor market by 2030 Coverage volume Training at least 15,000–20,000 inmates annually in high-demand professions

Reducing crime and encouraging youth

One of the main goals of the adopted resolution is to ensure that inmates adapt to society more quickly after their release and to reduce the rate of recidivism by 30 percent.

The document also includes specific measures to support young inmates. Youth activists will be elected from among them and provided with financial incentives every quarter, amounting to three times the base calculation amount. Furthermore, the "Yosh Kitobxon" (Young Reader) competition will be organized remotely among inmates in all penal colonies, and access to the "Mutolaa" platform will be provided to libraries.

In your opinion, how much will obtaining higher education and learning a profession during their sentence help inmates return to society in their later lives? Leave your thoughts in the comments!