In the Qarshi district of the Kashkadarya region, a dispute broke out between a young man and a woman who were about to get married. As a result, the young man slapped the girl once, and the girl sent him insulting SMS messages. Both were fined by the court.

According to court documents, the girl, born in 2002, had previously obtained a protection order due to harassment by the young man. Despite this, they met in front of a house in Kashkadarya and got into an argument.

During the altercation, the young man insulted the girl and slapped her in the face once. In doing so, he violated the requirements of the protection order issued against him.

After the incident, the girl returned home and, in a fit of anger, sent the young man SMS messages containing words that degraded his honor and dignity.

During the court hearing, both parties pleaded guilty. They stated that they have since reconciled and are scheduled to be married soon, asking the court for leniency.

According to the court's decision, the young man was fined 1 million 320 thousand soums for violating the requirements of the protection order, and the girl was fined 880 thousand soums for sending insulting messages.