Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for beating his wife in Kashkadarya

·46·Society
Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for beating his wife in Kashkadarya

In Karshi, Kashkadarya region, a court sentenced a man to three years in prison for inflicting bodily injuries on his wife. This was reported in a broadcast prepared by journalist Shavkat Aminov.

According to the report, due to regular disagreements between the spouses, the woman had been living in a rented apartment with her children. Because of her husband's violence, she had also obtained a protection order.

On the day of the incident, before going to work, the man went to the house where the woman was living to see her and the children. An argument broke out between the couple there again, and the conflict ended in violence.

According to the woman's testimony in court, when her husband beat her, her head hit a wardrobe, causing severe injury. The man also took the phones belonging to his wife and daughter, as well as 5 million soms in cash that was in the house.

According to the court verdict, the man who inflicted bodily injury on his wife was sentenced to three years of imprisonment.

KashkadaryaKarshidomestic violenceprotection order
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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