UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane was unable to speak to the press after his five-round fight against Josh Hocket because he was sent to the hospital. This situation raised questions among fans regarding the French fighter's health. However, two days after the tournament, Gane released a video message on social media, putting an end to concerns about his condition. The champion not only said he was feeling well but also expressed his intention to return to the octagon to defend his title. "I'm doing just fine": the champion explains why he went to the hospital The championship fight at UFC 334 in New York was not easy for Ciryl Gane. He had an intense five-round battle with Josh Hocket. After the fight, instead of speaking to journalists as usual, the French athlete was taken to the hospital for a medical examination. As a result, various questions arose about his health. Two days after the tournament, Gane addressed his fans personally.

"I want to let you know that I am doing well. Yes, immediately after the fight, they sent me to the hospital for a check-up. We went through the necessary examinations, and I am doing just fine. We had to go to the hospital to be sure about my condition because it was a real fight. But no matter what happened, we came back with a victory," said the champion. Thus, the French fighter responded to concerns about his health. According to him, the medical examinations confirmed that he is in good condition. Ciryl Gane plans to return to the octagon In his video message, the champion did not only talk about his health. He also expressed his gratitude to the fans who supported him before, during, and after the fight. "Thank you to everyone who wrote to me and checked on how I was doing. Thank you all for your support before, during, and after the fight. We are in this together. Now it's time to rest. After that, we will return to training and prepare for the next step. This is not the end. Thank you once again for your support!" said Gane.