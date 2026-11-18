The Asian Nations Chess Cup 2026, held in the United Arab Emirates, concluded with two medals for the Uzbekistan national team. In the prestigious competition featuring the continent's strongest chess players, representatives of our women's national team drew attention with their individual results. Gulruhbegim Tohirjonova won a silver medal, and Nilufarxon Imomqoziyeva earned a bronze medal.

Two of our chess players took their place on the Asian podium

At the Asian Nations Cup hosted by the city of Abu Dhabi, Uzbek chess players competed against the continent's strongest representatives. According to the tournament results, members of our national team secured two prize-winning spots based on individual results by board.

Gulruhbegim Tohirjonova — silver medal for her performance on the second board;

Nilufarxon Imomqoziyeva — bronze medal for her participation on the fifth board.

This result once again demonstrated the skill and competitiveness of Uzbek chess players on the international stage.

No podium finish in team events

Although our women's national team representatives won two medals through individual results at the Asian Nations Chess Cup, neither the Uzbekistan men's nor women's teams were able to secure podium spots in the team standings.

Nevertheless, the personal achievements of Gulruhbegim Tohirjonova and Nilufarxon Imomqoziyeva were among the notable highlights of the tournament for Uzbekistan.

The competition in Abu Dhabi once again showed that in chess, alongside team results, individual skill on each board is of particular importance. The fact that two Uzbek chess players reached the continental podium was a gratifying result for our national team.