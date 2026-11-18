Bakhyt Sarsekbayev, head coach of the Kazakhstan youth national team, analyzed the results of boxers at the Youth Olympics held in Dakar and specifically acknowledged the attitude toward athletes in Uzbekistan. In his opinion, instead of harshly criticizing young boxers who suffer defeats, Kazakh fans should learn to support them just like the Uzbeks do.

Comparing the results of athletes from the two countries, the coach emphasized that it is not just about the number of medals, but also about the attitude after a defeat.

"In Uzbekistan, they even supported the boxer who lost"

According to the Sports.kz publication, both Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan brought three boxers each to the Youth Olympics in Dakar. Sarsekbayev said that two Kazakh athletes reached the final, and another won a bronze medal. In the Uzbekistan national team, both gold medals were brought by the girls' team.

The coach paid special attention to how Uzbek boxer Ibrohim Shokirjonov was welcomed in his homeland after his defeat in the competition. He noted that the athlete, who lost in the first fight, did not face harsh criticism; on the contrary, fans encouraged him and wished him luck in future competitions.

"As for Uzbekistan, the girls brought both gold medals. Ibrohim Shokirjonov, seen as the only hope in the men's national team, lost in his very first fight. But he was not criticized in his homeland; on the contrary, they supported him and wished him luck.

What about us? If one boxer loses, we immediately shower them with criticism. If that same athlete wins the next day, yesterday's words are immediately forgotten. That is why we need to support young boxers more," said Sarsekbayev.

His thoughts show that in sports, it is important to correctly evaluate not only the victory but also the attitude after a defeat.

Bibaris Ashirbay should also be supported, not criticized

The Kazakh coach also touched upon the results of his compatriot Bibaris Ashirbay. In his opinion, the young boxer participated in two major competitions in a short period and recorded a high-level result.

Ashirbay reached the final in both the World Championship and the Youth Olympics. Sarsekbayev emphasized that despite the short time between competitions and the difficulties associated with acclimatization, the athlete was able to demonstrate his potential.

"The time between the two competitions was very short, and acclimatization was not easy either. Nevertheless, he was able to show his full potential. He is a promising young man, and I believe he will prove himself among adults as well. Therefore, instead of comparing him with others, we should provide him with more moral support," the coach added.

What path did Ashirbay take to the final?

Recall that Bibaris Ashirbay won a silver medal in the under 70 kg weight category at the 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

On his way to the final, he defeated several serious opponents:

first, he defeated Libyan representative Mohamed Jihad ahead of schedule;

in the quarterfinals, he outperformed Bangladeshi boxer Noyen Tripuru Jani with a score of 5:0;

in the semifinals, he also defeated Mexican Jorge Luis Neblas Gutierrez with a score of 5:0.

In the final held on November 12, the Kazakh boxer faced Great Britain representative Michael Moen. According to a split decision by the judges, Ashirbay lost 1:4 and settled for the Olympic silver medal.

Defeat is not a final verdict for a young athlete

The most important aspect of Bakhyt Sarsekbayev's reflections is the issue of attitude toward young athletes. Because it is not right to expect only medals or victories from every fight they have on the international stage. Such competitions are a school for athletes to gain experience, act under pressure, and test their capabilities.

A defeat in one fight cannot be a final assessment of an athlete's future potential. On the contrary, it is precisely at such moments that the support of coaches, fans, and the public can help a young boxer recover mentally.

Interestingly, the Kazakh coach cited Uzbekistan as an example in this regard. In his opinion, it is important not only to applaud young athletes when they win but also to show them confidence when they lose. After all, today's defeat can be part of the experience that leads to tomorrow's great victories.