An incident said to have taken place at one of the venues in our capital has caused a real stir on social media. Video footage showing a girl proposing to a guy with a "Marry me" sign and the guy rejecting the proposal is sparking widespread discussion.

Surveillance camera and details of the incident

As seen in the cafe's surveillance camera footage, the girl proposed to her boyfriend in a specially decorated area scattered with flower petals. However, an unexpected situation occurred, and the guy left the scene without accepting the proposal or gave a refusal. Staff and other witnesses at the scene also expressed their reactions to the situation.

Aspects of the incident Key points being discussed Location A venue in Tashkent (cafe/restaurant) Situation A "Marry me" proposal made by a girl and its rejection Public opinion Divergent views on whether it is a prank, PR stunt, or a real-life situation

Reaction of society and users

After this video spread online, users were sharply divided into two groups:

Staged video assumptions: Many commenters emphasize that this situation is just another prank or PR stunt organized to gain clout or popularity on social networks.

National and religious values: Another group of users writes that according to our national customs, religious and moral values, it is not appropriate for a girl to be the first to propose marriage to a guy, and that such public displays in crowded places cause various objections in society.

In your opinion, are such public marriage proposals and their rejections real-life situations or shows specially staged for social media? Leave your opinion in the comments!