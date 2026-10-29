Everything is upside down: Bitter truths that make today's people ponder

·54·Society
Everything is upside down: Bitter truths that make today's people ponder

On social media, a young blogger's short but deeply philosophical reflections on today's reality, human behavior, and societal changes have sparked widespread discussion. These observations are not just simple words, but a unique mirror reflecting the complexities of modern life, artificiality, and the fading of natural balance.

Caught in the vortex of speed, technology, and social media, it seems as if people are forgetting what to do and when, as well as the true priorities in life.

The upside-down habits of life: The daily contradictions of modern man

The observations presented by the blogger encourage everyone to take a momentary break and look at their own lives:

  • Appearance and age confusion: "You see a fourteen-year-old girl and think she is twenty-six. You see a forty-year-old woman and she looks like she is fourteen. Sometimes you see a guy—he looks like a girl; you see a girl—she looks like a guy. And then, when someone is surprised by such situations, they are asked, 'Why have you gone crazy?'";

  • Misplacement of time and place: Instead of choosing a quiet place for important decisions and thinking, people think while sitting on the toilet; instead of finding peace of mind and sleeping, they sing loudly in bed; they get bored and sleep during class, but instead of resting in bed, they talk on the phone for hours;

  • Forgetting knowledge and life safety: Instead of studying and gaining knowledge, they spend time on virtual games; during the huge responsibility of driving a car, they get distracted and busy themselves with texting;

  • Falseness in personal relationships: They smile in the faces of people they dislike and do not respect, flattering them by saying "whatever you say"; yet, they fight with the people they truly love and their closest ones for trivial reasons;

  • Slavery to digital addiction: While watching TV, they don't let go of their phones and scroll through Instagram; while eating at the table, they are again buried in social media;

  • Disruption of daily routine: They stay awake during the night when they should be resting naturally, and sleep during the day when they should be actively working and awake; instead of working at the office, they read useless newspapers, and in their free time, they are forced to work again.

Why are these reflections important?

These thoughts remind each of us of the need to reconsider our habits, our daily routines, and our relationships with our loved ones. Stepping out from the influence of the virtual world and distracting factors, and returning to the true values of life—sincerity, discipline, and live communication—is the only way to escape the exhaustion of the times.

social mediadigital addictionmodern societylife values
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

“Kindergarten teachers put on cartoons and sit on Instagram themselves”: Toshkulov criticizes deplorable situation“Kindergarten teachers put on cartoons and sit on Instagram themselves”: Toshkulov criticizes deplorable situation24 October 08:53“Love your wife at home”: Exemplary and vital truths for men...“Love your wife at home”: Exemplary and vital truths for men...18 October 14:47“Do not anger your husband, look at the fatigue in his eyes!”: The subtle secret of family happiness“Do not anger your husband, look at the fatigue in his eyes!”: The subtle secret of family happiness20 September 18:08The hidden «translation» of men's language exposed — psychologists reveal 9 absolute truthsThe hidden «translation» of men's language exposed — psychologists reveal 9 absolute truths5 September 18:27The President said he was the first to abolish the residence registration system that prevented him from getting a homeThe President said he was the first to abolish the residence registration system that prevented him from getting a home26 October 21:58A four-line poem written in a cemetery is shaking the entire societyA four-line poem written in a cemetery is shaking the entire society18 September 16:49
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
A Sincere Dialogue Between the President and a TV Host: You don't let anyone sleep, why are you sitting quietly?
A Sincere Dialogue Between the President and a TV Host: You don't let anyone sleep, why are you sitting quietly?
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent