Fayzullayev: “The fans in Canada surprised us”

Uzbekistan national team member Abbosbek Fayzullayev shared his sincere thoughts about the fans who gave the team a warm welcome in Canada. According to him, such a level of support was unexpected but very pleasant for the team.

“We are very happy that we were welcomed in Canada ahead of the World Cup. To be honest, we did not expect so many fans to come. It is certainly a very pleasant situation,” said Fayzullayev.

The footballer emphasized that the trust and support of the fans give the team more strength. He also added that they will try to make the fans happy in the upcoming matches.

“Before the World Cup, God willing, we will make our fans happy in our match in Canada,” he concluded.

For information, our representatives led by Fabio Cannavaro will take the field in an away friendly match against the Canada national team on June 2.

The match against Canada will take place at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. The match will kick off at 06:00 Tashkent time. Despite the early hour, every match of our national team is currently awaited with great interest in our country.