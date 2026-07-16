Transfer bomb from Sogdiana: A player with Serie A experience arrives in Jizzakh!

The Jizzakh club Sogdiana continues to strengthen its squad during the summer transfer window. The team has officially announced the signing of a skilled Serbian attacking midfielder, Petar Mićin to a contract.

Zamin.uz presents the details of this transfer and interesting facts about the new legionnaire's rich career.

Contract details

The agreement with the 27-year-old Serbian winger is long-term and valid until December 31, 2027. This indicates that the Jizzakh club has great confidence in the new player and is building its future plans around this legionnaire.

Who is Petar Mićin? A chronicle of his career

Mićin is an experienced footballer who has played in several strong European leagues, including the Italian Serie A system and the Ukrainian Premier League.

You can familiarize yourself with the player's previous teams and his rich career through the table below:

Club Name Country Status / Role Vojvodina, Čukarički, Napredak, Radnički Niš Serbia Early years of his career, participation in the local championship Udinese Italy Signed under contract within the system of a Serie A club, a representative of the top five leagues Chievo Italy Played on loan Sereď Slovakia Gained experience on European pitches while on loan Zorya Luhansk Ukraine Has been one of the team's main and leading members since 2023

International experience: Petar Mićin has defended the honor of his country on the international stage not only at the club level but also as part of the Serbian U-19 and U-21 youth national teams.

Versatility on the pitch: What position does he play?

For the Sogdiana head coach, Mićin's transfer provides a huge tactical advantage. This is because he is a universal footballer who can act equally actively and dangerously in several attacking spots:

Primary position: Left winger (forward).

Additional positions: Can also benefit the team as a right winger or attacking midfielder (playmaker) if needed.

Jizzakh's activity in the summer transfer market

The Jizzakh club has set very high goals for the current season. Sogdiana is busy systematically strengthening its squad during the summer transfer window.

Recall that prior to this transfer, the team also signed an experienced Russian central defender, Igor Golban, strengthening the defensive line. Mićin's arrival is expected to take the team's attacking potential to a new level.