Rumors about major changes at Real Madrid are intensifying. It is suggested that renowned Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho could soon return to the helm of the 'Royal Club'. If this scenario unfolds, a significant squad overhaul in Madrid is highly likely.

Reports indicate that Mourinho has already begun planning the squad for next season. The Portuguese coach is known for his strict demands, strong personality, and shaping teams according to his vision. Consequently, his potential return to Real Madrid could directly impact the future of several players.

According to sources like Transfer News Live and El Nacional, Mourinho is demanding that the Real Madrid board sell center-back Eder Militao. The primary reason cited for this decision is the Brazilian defender's recurring injury problems.

Militao has been a key figure in Real Madrid's defense in recent years, known for his speed, physical strength, and determination in duels. However, frequent injuries have hindered his consistency. For a club competing for top honors, having every key player available is crucial.

Mourinho is reportedly focusing on this aspect. The Portuguese tactician prefers defenders who are reliable, physically fit, and capable of performing consistently throughout a long season. If a player is frequently sidelined, it can seriously disrupt the manager's plans.

As a result, Militao's future remains in doubt. Sources suggest that PSG is interested in the 28-year-old Brazilian. The Parisian club is reportedly exploring ways to strengthen its defense and views Militao as a viable option.

However, the transfer may not be straightforward, as Real Madrid is unwilling to let the player go cheaply. It is noted that Madrid is demanding a high fee for Militao, which PSG is currently reluctant to pay. There is interest, but both sides will need to negotiate significantly on financial terms.

For Militao, this situation could be a turning point in his career. On one hand, he plays for one of the biggest clubs in world football. On the other, there is a risk of falling out of favor with a new manager. In such a case, moving to a new team could be a logical step.

PSG's interest in such a defender highlights their ambitions. The Parisians compete for top European honors every season and want experienced players in their ranks. If Militao can stay fit and show his level, he could strengthen the defense of any top club.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid is not yet official. Reports suggest that if Florentino Perez wins the presidential election on June 7, the probability of the Portuguese manager taking charge of the Madrid club will be very high.

This scenario will certainly spark great interest among Real Madrid fans. Mourinho has managed the 'Royal Club' before, and his tenure in Madrid is remembered for intense emotions, major victories, and dramatic situations. His return could bring stricter discipline, fierce competition, and a unique character to the club.

However, wherever Mourinho goes, he brings his own demands. He wants to see players who fit his philosophy. Therefore, the news regarding Militao is seen as one of the first signals of what the Portuguese manager's potential plans might look like.

For Real Madrid, this is a delicate decision. At his best, Militao is one of the world's strongest center-backs. But the risk of injury and consistency issues are naturally a concern for the club. Reliability is needed in every position during a long season, especially in the heart of the defense.

The development of the situation now depends on the outcome of Perez's election, the final decision regarding Mourinho, and PSG's financial offer. One thing is certain: if Mourinho truly returns to Real Madrid, it will not be a quiet summer in the Spanish capital. Major changes in the squad may be on the horizon.