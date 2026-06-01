Bernardo Silva agrees to continue his career at Barcelona

As the summer transfer window in European football approaches, bombshell reports have begun to circulate. Portuguese star midfielder Bernardo Silva, whose contract with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City is expiring, has decided to make a major career change. Insiders report that the 31-year-old playmaker has given his definitive consent to wear the jersey of the Catalan giants, Barcelona, starting next season.

Are you interested in the details of what promises to be one of the most sensational transfers in the football world? Stay tuned to our page as we provide a detailed look at other top clubs that wanted to sign the Portuguese star, the latest developments within Catalonia, and the player's statistics from the concluding season!

The deal is ready, but the final word rests with the head coach!

According to the latest information released by the prestigious Spanish AS newspaper this major transfer is currently nearing completion. Although the contract has not yet been fully formalized or signed, the Blaugrana management has managed to agree on all personal terms with the player himself.

Sporting director Deco and club president Joan Laporta are very keen to see Bernardo Silva at Camp Nou. However, there is one important factor:

Coach's filter: For this transfer to be fully realized, the final approval of Barcelona's new head coach, Hansi Flick, is required. The contract will only come into effect after the German specialist gives his official consent and the green light.

Rejected offers: Why did Bernardo choose Barca?

It is no exaggeration to say that the fact the Portuguese star is becoming a free agent has put many of Europe's leading teams on high alert. He had received very lucrative and attractive offers.

Silva rejected offers from the following countries and clubs for Barcelona:

Spain and Portugal: Atletico Madrid and his home club, Benfica.

Top leagues: Leading teams from France and Italy.

Big money: Turkish giants and billionaire clubs from Saudi Arabia.

However, the player set aside all other options and preferred to participate in the Catalan project.

The end of a 9-year career in the city

This year, on June 30 Bernardo Silva's current employment contract with Manchester City will officially expire. It is worth noting that he has been representing the Cityzens with distinction since 2017, becoming an integral part of Pep Guardiola's team.

His performance in the current concluding season was as follows:

Participation in competitions Goals and assists Status at the club Total in all tournaments 53 matches 3 goals and 5 assists He was active on the pitch as the main driving force in organizing the team's attacks.

So, do you think Bernardo Silva can show the same trophy-laden and brilliant performances at Barcelona as he did at Manchester City? Will Flick approve this transfer?

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