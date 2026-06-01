The green pitches continue to host true spectacles and unexpected thrilling moments. The friendly match between Brazil and Panama ended in a massive 6-2 victory for the 'Pentacampeões'. However, after the final whistle, the person who became the center of attention surprised everyone. The most interesting part is that this star didn't even play a single minute in the match! We are talking about Neymar, the favorite of millions of fans.

Do you still have doubts that the Brazilian legend is still the king of world football? Stay on our page, and we will introduce you to the details of the rival players who knelt at the star's feet, the iconic moments at the legendary Maracanã, and the striker's ultimate goals ahead of the upcoming World Cup!

True magic and humility on the Maracanã turf

The famous striker, who has returned to his beloved club Santos, is continuing his recovery process after a serious injury. For this reason, he was not included in the squad for the match against Panama and watched from the stands. However, after the match, Neymar stepped onto the pitch of the legendary Maracanã stadium to greet the thousands of fans gathered and express his gratitude. In those seconds, his global fame and status were once again on full display.

The Panama national team players, who should have been burning with the pain of defeat, could not hold themselves back:

Star-studded queue: The Panamanian players, completely forgetting the heavy defeat, surrounded the Brazilian magician to take a souvenir photo. In an instant, almost the entire opposing team lined up to take a selfie with Neymar. It was clear they didn't want to miss the chance to stand side-by-side with one of the greatest and most famous footballers of their generation.

Moments of sincere smiles and longing

Neymar himself reacted to this unexpected attention and infinite respect with great calm, composure, and sincerity. With a smile on his face, he hugged every opposing player and gladly accepted the photos. It was evident from the star's cheerful mood that such a warm and sincere reception was very pleasant for the striker, who has been away from the national team for a long time due to health issues.

The fact that Neymar attracts all the attention without even stepping onto the pitch has a unique symbolic meaning for Brazilian football. He is missed not only by ordinary fans in the stands but also by the players within the national team, who are eagerly awaiting his return.

The player's current condition Main goal Expected result Undergoing recovery exercises based on an individual plan at Santos. Full recovery from injury and reaching peak physical form. 2026 World Cup returning to the squad as the team's main leader before it begins.

Yes, he is a true football genius, and his return to the green pitch will undoubtedly be a great celebration for world football. So, dear fans, do you think Neymar can lead Brazil to become champions in the upcoming World Cup?

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