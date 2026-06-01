New restrictions for players during goalkeeper injuries at the 2026 World Cup

·103·Sport
New restrictions for players during goalkeeper injuries at the 2026 World Cup

World football is on the verge of major changes and new regulations! Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which fans of the beautiful game are eagerly awaiting, FIFA is introducing serious and unexpected innovations to the refereeing system. Legendary referee and current head of the FIFA Referees Committee, Pierluigi Collina, has announced the new rules that will come into effect at the upcoming tournament.

From now on, deliberate time-wasting or secret 'time-outs' during matches will be completely banned! Stay tuned as we provide details on the new player restrictions, the ban on meetings with coaches, and the expanded, formidable powers of the VAR system!

The era of on-field 'time-outs' is over!

Pierluigi Collina, head of the FIFA Referees Committee, stated that under the new regulations, players are strictly forbidden from running to the bench to consult with coaches while the goalkeeper is receiving medical attention.

The legendary referee explained the real reasons for this restriction as follows:

Pierluigi Collina's view: «We held a special seminar with the head coaches of all 48 national teams participating in the World Cup and warned them about the referees' proactive approach in the new season. It is true that a goalkeeper may get injured, but this does not give other players the right to leave the pitch and devise specific plans with their coaches. It is very strange to see only the referee, the doctor, and the goalkeeper left on the pitch while everyone else runs to the sidelines. This is completely wrong and will not be tolerated».

New and formidable powers granted to the VAR system

Furthermore, the powers of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be significantly expanded at the upcoming tournament. The system will now carefully monitor not only live play but also hidden fouls committed before the ball is even put back into play.

The operating principle of the updated VAR system is explained in the table below with a simple example:

Situation

How it used to be?

How it will be from the 2026 World Cup?

Foul in the penalty area before a corner kick

Referees would ignore or overlook this situation because the ball was not in play.

VAR intervenes. The episode is reviewed in detail, and if a foul is confirmed, the corner kick may be canceled or the situation may be replayed entirely.

These revolutionary changes will serve to ensure that football matches are fairer, more intense, and more attractive. These rules will undoubtedly thwart some of the 'cunning' plans previously drawn up by coaches.

So, dear football fans, do you think these new regulations introduced under Collina's leadership will further enhance the appeal of football?

Follow world football, refereeing secrets, and the hottest, most exciting news from the World Cup with us, dear football fans!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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