The living legend of the football world, a star who never tires of breaking records — the debates and exciting news surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo never cease. In a recent interview, Portugal national team head coach Roberto Martinez made a statement that both surprised and inspired millions of fans. The experienced tactician shared his thoughts on the main question interesting football enthusiasts: the possibility of Ronaldo participating in the 2030 World Cup.

This is not just hype, but a testament to human will and endless dedication to the sport! Stay with us as we bring you the details of the Portuguese coach's famous broadcast comments, Cristiano's undying passion, and the symbolic age milestones of this historic reality!

«No one should doubt this!»

Roberto Martinez, who is always in the spotlight with his speeches and statements, spoke very firmly about the future of the Portuguese striker on the prestigious Cadena SER radio channel. According to the coach, Cristiano's resilience and strength on the pitch pave the way for him to continue playing at a high level for many years to come.

The head coach expressed his thoughts as follows:

Roberto Martinez's sincere admission: «No one should doubt that Cristiano will participate in the 2030 World Cup. He is fully deserving of such glorious happiness. We want to show his work ethic in training and his professional attitude toward football as an example to all young players, because he is a living role model».

Not for trophies, but for the love of the game!

The coaching staff has reached a conclusion after a deep analysis of the Portuguese striker's mentality. The captain has already conquered all possible peaks in the football world, but the force driving him forward is something else entirely:

Not individual goals: Cristiano Ronaldo is currently not taking the field for any personal record or another team trophy.

Undying inner hunger: His brilliant path is defined not by the massive achievements he has won, but by the constant hunger for football and the sense of growth in his heart.

Striving for tomorrow: No matter what trophy Cristiano wins today, when he wakes up the next day, he heads to training with the same hunger and desire to be even more perfect, as if he had won nothing.

Miracle in numbers: A 45-year-old record holder?

Of course, it is natural that many are interested in the age-related aspects of this reality. Let's look at the mathematical side of this legendary plan:

Current status (2026) During the 2030 World Cup Expected historic result Currently, the Portuguese star has turned 41. During the upcoming World Cup, he will be 45 years old. If he takes the field, he will certainly rewrite history as the oldest outfield player in World Cup history. Yes, dear football fans, Cristiano Ronaldo is showing the whole world through his life and career that human potential is limitless. We shall see if the 45-year-old legend can lead the Portugal national team in the 2030 World Cup.

So, do you think Ronaldo can really play in the World Cup at 45?

Follow the hottest and most joyful news from the world of football, the lives of your favorite stars, and the transfer market with us, dear football fans!

Follow the hottest and most joyful news from the world of football, the lives of your favorite stars, and the transfer market with us, dear football fans!