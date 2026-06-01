Iran national team announces final squad for the World Cup

·81·Sport
Iran national team announces final squad for the World Cup

On the eve of the FIFA World Cup, which has the world's attention, the head coach of the Iran national team has unveiled the final list of players who will represent the country in the upcoming tournament. The "Persians" are heading to this World Cup with a strong squad consisting of experienced players and stars from the local league.

Below you can find the full roster of players representing Iran at the upcoming World Cup:

Goalkeepers

The responsible line features familiar faces. Protecting the goal has been entrusted to keepers from local grand clubs:

  • Alireza Beiranvand (Tractor)

  • Hossein Hosseini (Sepahan)

  • Payam Niazmand (Persepolis)

Defenders

The defensive line consists of physically strong and experienced defenders, mostly playing in the Iranian domestic league:

  • Shoja Khalilzadeh (Tractor)

  • Hossein Kanaani (Persepolis)

  • Ali Nemati (Foolad)

  • Daniyal Eiri (Malavan)

  • Ehsan Hajsafi (Sepahan)

  • Milad Mohammadi (Persepolis)

  • Saleh Hardani (Esteghlal)

  • Ramin Rezaeian (Foolad)

Midfielders

The core of the national team looks quite substantial. Creative players, both local and those playing abroad, will operate in the center and on the flanks:

  • Saman Ghoddos (Kalba)

  • Saeid Ezatolahi (Shabab Al Ahli)

  • Roozbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal)

  • Amir Mohammad Razaghinia (Esteghlal)

  • Mohammad Ghorbani (Al Wahda, UAE)

  • Mehdi Ghayedi (Al Nasr, UAE)

  • Arya Yousefi (Sepahan)

  • Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Dender)

  • Mehdi Torabi (Tractor)

  • Mohammad Mohebi (Rostov)

Forwards

The team's attack will certainly cause headaches for opposing defenders. The forward line is packed with players seasoned on European pitches and those showcasing their scoring skills in the UAE league:

  • Mehdi Taremi (Olympiacos)

  • Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (Tractor)

  • Denis Dargohi (Standard)

  • Ali Alipour (Persepolis)

  • Shahriyar Moghanlou (Kalba)

For information: The Iran national team has been drawn into a challenging group for the upcoming World Cup. Our representatives will face tough matches for a playoff spot against Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand We wish the Iranian players the best of luck in the upcoming World Cup!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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