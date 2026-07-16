Neftchi turns the game around in 3 minutes: Dramatic victory in Fergana

The central match of the 12th round of the Uzbekistan Super League was full of drama. League leaders Neftchi trailed Bukhara at home for a long time, but secured a comeback 2-1 victory thanks to two goals in the final minutes.

An early penalty puts the hosts in a difficult position

The match at the Istiqlol Stadium in Fergana started very well for the visitors. In the 8th minute, Khurshid Mukhtorov converted a penalty to give Bukhara the lead.

After that, Neftchi took the initiative and increased pressure on the opponent's goal. However, Bukhara defended in an organized manner and maintained their lead in the first half.

Substitutes changed the game

Neftchi's head coach made a number of changes after the break. Jamshid Iskanderov, Farrukh Sayfiev, and Ratinio came on at the start of the second half, while Stipe Perica was introduced in the 74th minute to strengthen the attack.

These substitutions had a decisive impact on the outcome of the match. The hosts increased the pressure on the Bukhara defense towards the end of the game.

Two goals in three minutes

In the 82nd minute, Stipe Perica scored to equalize. Just three minutes later, Jamshid Iskanderov netted Neftchi's second goal.

Thus, the Fergana side turned a match they were losing until the 82nd minute in their favor in a short period of time.

Event Minute Khurshid Mukhtorov scores from a penalty 8 Stipe Perica equalizes 82 Jamshid Iskanderov scores the winner 85 Final score 2:1

Lead further strengthened

After this victory, Neftchi reached 31 points in 12 matches and strengthened their lead in the Super League. The Fergana club has recorded 10 wins, one draw, and one defeat so far.

Bukhara remains in 3rd place with 20 points. However, the team's position in the table may change after the remaining matches of the round.

Neftchi shows character again

For the reigning champions, this was more than just a simple three points. Despite conceding an early goal and facing a solid defense, the team continued to fight until the final minutes.

The goals from Stipe Perica and Jamshid Iskanderov secured another dramatic comeback for Neftchi on their path to the title.

Do you think Neftchi can maintain their lead until the end of the season?