As the start of the next highly anticipated World Cup approaches, participating nations continue to submit their final squad lists. Today, the coaching staff of the Iraq national team revealed the final roster of players who will represent the country at the tournament.

Notably, this important list includes Pakhtakor defender Zaid Tahseen and Luton Town forward Ali Al-Hamadi among other skilled representatives.

Check out the full Iraq squad for the upcoming tournament:

Goalkeepers

Iraqi fans can feel quite confident about their goal line, as the most reliable keepers from the local league have been called up:

Fahad Talib (Al-Talaba)

Ahmed Basil (Al-Shorta)

Jalal Hassan (Al-Zawraa)

Defenders

The defensive line includes Pakhtakor's Zaid Tahseen, well-known to our fans, alongside a number of robust defenders playing for European and Asian clubs:

Manaf Younis (Al-Shorta)

Hussein Ali (Pogon)

Zaid Tahseen (Pakhtakor)

Rebin Sulaka (Port)

Akam Hashim (Al-Zawraa)

Merchas Doski (Viktoria)

Ahmed Yahya (Al-Shorta)

Frans Putros (Persib)

Mustafa Saadoun (Al-Shorta)

Midfielders

The team's midfield is quite substantial and rich in legionnaires with European experience, which is expected to significantly increase the intensity of the team's play:

Zaid Ismail (Al-Talaba)

Amir Al-Ammari (Cracovia)

Kevin Yakob (AGF)

Zidane Iqbal (Utrecht)

Aimar Sher (Sarpsborg)

Youssef Amyn (AEK Larnaca)

Ibrahim Bayesh (Al-Dhafra)

Ahmed Qasim (Nashville)

Marco Farji (Venezia)

Ali Jasim (Al-Najma)

Forwards

Our attacking line can be a real source of danger for opposing defenders, as these forwards, with strong pressing and goal-scoring instincts, are ready for the World Cup:

Ali Al-Hamadi (Luton)

Ali Youssef (Al-Talaba)

Aymen Hussein (Al-Karma)

Mohanad Ali (Dibba)