Iraq national team announces final squad for the World Cup

·61·Sport
Iraq national team announces final squad for the World Cup

As the start of the next highly anticipated World Cup approaches, participating nations continue to submit their final squad lists. Today, the coaching staff of the Iraq national team revealed the final roster of players who will represent the country at the tournament.

Notably, this important list includes Pakhtakor defender Zaid Tahseen and Luton Town forward Ali Al-Hamadi among other skilled representatives.

Check out the full Iraq squad for the upcoming tournament:

Goalkeepers

Iraqi fans can feel quite confident about their goal line, as the most reliable keepers from the local league have been called up:

  • Fahad Talib (Al-Talaba)

  • Ahmed Basil (Al-Shorta)

  • Jalal Hassan (Al-Zawraa)

Defenders

The defensive line includes Pakhtakor's Zaid Tahseen, well-known to our fans, alongside a number of robust defenders playing for European and Asian clubs:

  • Manaf Younis (Al-Shorta)

  • Hussein Ali (Pogon)

  • Zaid Tahseen (Pakhtakor)

  • Rebin Sulaka (Port)

  • Akam Hashim (Al-Zawraa)

  • Merchas Doski (Viktoria)

  • Ahmed Yahya (Al-Shorta)

  • Frans Putros (Persib)

  • Mustafa Saadoun (Al-Shorta)

Midfielders

The team's midfield is quite substantial and rich in legionnaires with European experience, which is expected to significantly increase the intensity of the team's play:

  • Zaid Ismail (Al-Talaba)

  • Amir Al-Ammari (Cracovia)

  • Kevin Yakob (AGF)

  • Zidane Iqbal (Utrecht)

  • Aimar Sher (Sarpsborg)

  • Youssef Amyn (AEK Larnaca)

  • Ibrahim Bayesh (Al-Dhafra)

  • Ahmed Qasim (Nashville)

  • Marco Farji (Venezia)

  • Ali Jasim (Al-Najma)

Forwards

Our attacking line can be a real source of danger for opposing defenders, as these forwards, with strong pressing and goal-scoring instincts, are ready for the World Cup:

  • Ali Al-Hamadi (Luton)

  • Ali Youssef (Al-Talaba)

  • Aymen Hussein (Al-Karma)

  • Mohanad Ali (Dibba)

For information: The Iraq national team has been drawn into a difficult group, fitting the description of a "group of death" for the upcoming World Cup. The players will face a serious test against one of the world's giants, France, the ambitious Norway, and the powerful African side Senegal. First and foremost, we wish Pakhtakor representative Zaid Tahseen and the entire Iraq team the best of luck in the upcoming tournament!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Cole Palmer Relaxing in Ibiza After World Cup SnubToday, 09:15MLS or Saudi Arabia Could Be Best Option for Paul PogbaToday, 09:10Turkey National Team Sent Off to World Cup with Immense RespectToday, 08:58Change at the Top: Uzbekistan Has a New Number One Chess PlayerToday, 08:35Why Does Cristiano Ronaldo Want to Win the World Cup?Today, 08:33Real Madrid Complete Surprise Transfer: Dumfries Heading to MadridToday, 08:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Husanov's Rating Revealed After Everton vs Manchester City Match
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed