Uzbekistan's opponent Colombia wins friendly match

·528·Sport
Uzbekistan's opponent Colombia wins friendly match

As the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, approaches, the preparation of our group stage opponents remains in the spotlight for Uzbek football fans. In particular, the famous South American representative Colombia, who shares a group with our national team, hosted one of North America's challenging sides, Costa Rica.

In an exciting and intense match held at the magnificent Estadio Nemesio Camacho in Bogota, the hosts secured a convincing 3-1 victory. Sanchez, Diaz, and Suarez found the net for Colombia, while Soto scored the lone consolation goal for the visitors.

Below you can find the detailed match report and team lineups:

Friendly match

Colombia 3-1 Costa Rica

  • June 6. Bogota. Estadio Nemesio Camacho.

  • Goals: Sanchez 17, Diaz 23, Suarez 81 — Soto 33.

  • Colombia lineup: Vargas, Arias, Sanchez, Ditta, Mojica, Rios, Puerta, Gomez, Carrascal, Diaz, Hernandez.

Future plans: It is worth noting that the Colombian national team will play its next friendly match before the World Cup against one of Asia's strong representatives, Jordan. This match is scheduled for June 8 and is expected to serve as a rehearsal for the Colombians before their game against our team.

After that, the Colombians will begin their official World Cup campaign on the morning of June 18 with an exciting match against our Uzbekistan national team. We wish Fabio Cannavaro's squad great success in their battles against strong opponents in the upcoming historic tournament!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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