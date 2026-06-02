Thomas Tuchel and Harry Kane: England's goal is the World Cup

·38·Sport
Thomas Tuchel and Harry Kane: England's goal is the World Cup

The England national team, led by Thomas Tuchel, has arrived in Florida to prepare for the upcoming World Cup. Team captain Harry Kane fully supports the coach's ideas, emphasizing that the main goal for the "Three Lions" is to finally lift the trophy. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The 26-man squad selected by Tuchel has begun acclimatization training in West Palm Beach. England will play their first match against Croatia on June 17. Stars such as Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, and Eberechi Eze, who participated in the Champions League final in Budapest on Saturday, have been granted extra rest.

Striker Marcus Rashford, currently on loan at Barcelona, has already joined his teammates in Miami. After defeats in the previous two European Championship finals, Harry Kane believes that this time, team unity will lead to victory. According to him, it is time to put club rivalries aside and unite for a single goal.

The documentary "Building The Dream" captures Thomas Tuchel's first meeting with the players. In it, the German manager clearly stated his objective: "Everyone knows why we are here. We want to be world champions and add a second star to our shirt. It is important that we speak about this openly."

Tuchel emphasized that talent alone is not enough for victory and that team spirit and a sense of "brotherhood" are decisive in international tournaments. He believes the difference between the quarter-finals and the final lies not in tactics, but in the players' willingness to give everything for each other on the pitch.

EnglandThomas TuchelHarry KaneWorld CupFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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