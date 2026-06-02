Numbers from the Match Against Canada: What Does the Statistics Say?

·110·Sport
Numbers from the Match Against Canada: What Does the Statistics Say?

The Uzbekistan national team, preparing intensely for the historic World Cup, faced another serious test. Fabio Cannavaro's side took to the pitch against one of the tournament hosts, Canada. Although our representatives tried to play an attractive and meaningful game, the hosts' skill ultimately prevailed, and the match ended in a 2-0 victory for Canada.

Nevertheless, in such friendly matches, the result is less important than the team's performance and the conclusions drawn by the coaching staff. Let's take a look at the figures and raw statistics recorded in this intense encounter.

Full statistics of the Uzbekistan vs Canada match

Indicators

Uzbekistan

Canada

Ball possession

49%

51%

Total shots

5

10

Shots on target

2

4

Big chances

2

2

Missed chances

2

1

Accurate passes

350 (79%)

378 (82%)

Corner kicks

3

7

Fouls

15

9

Offsides

3

3

Yellow cards

2

2

Touches in opposition box

13

24

Goalkeeper saves

2

2

Tackles

22

24

Interceptions

28

15

Clearances

21

16

Successful dribbles

4 (24%)

16 (57%)

Duels won

45

60

The truth behind the numbers: What conclusions can be drawn from the game?

As the official statistics show, the overseas players were superior in ball possession, attacking organization, and total shots. In particular, the opponent's dominance in dribbling and duels (16 successful dribbles) caused great difficulty for our defenders.

However, our representatives were not mere spectators. Fabio Cannavaro's charges managed to create 2 very good goal-scoring opportunities. Unfortunately, due to a lack of composure in finishing, we could not capitalize on them. Also, our team was active in defense, recording better stats in interceptions (28) and clearances (21) than the opponent.

In conclusion: Defeat is unpleasant, but mistakes against a strong opponent make us stronger. More serious tests await Cannavaro's side. We wish our team the best of luck in the upcoming matches!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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