Famous actress from 'Home Alone 2' passes away

Renowned Irish actress Brenda Fricker, best known to audiences for her role as the Pigeon Lady in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," has passed away at the age of 81. This was announced by her longtime agent, Phil Belfield.

It is noted that the actress passed away on July 17 following a short illness. In an official statement released on behalf of her family and loved ones, it was reported that Brenda Fricker died peacefully, surrounded by her family.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce that Brenda passed away peacefully this morning, July 17, 2026, after a short illness. She left this world surrounded by her loved ones," the official statement reads.

In 1990, Brenda Fricker won an Oscar for her masterful portrayal of Mrs. Brown, the devoted mother of the paralyzed artist and writer Christy Brown, in the drama "My Left Foot," directed by Jim Sheridan. With this achievement, she made history as the first Irish woman to win the prestigious golden statuette from the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Throughout her nearly 60-year career, Brenda Fricker worked extensively in theater, film, and television in Ireland, Great Britain, and Hollywood. Through her prolific work, unique performances, and immense talent, she earned the affection of several generations of viewers and was recognized as one of the most respected and iconic actresses of her time.