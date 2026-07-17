The Conflict Between Elon Musk and Sam Altman: Is the Space Data Center Project Realistic

The latest conflict between two leading figures in AI technology and space exploration — Elon Musk and Sam Altman — has brought the issue of establishing data centers in space to the forefront. This debate highlights not only the personal views of the two billionaires but also the serious gap between modern technological capabilities and future plans. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The conflict began with a post by Elon Musk accusing OpenAI CEO Sam Altman of fraud. In response, Altman criticized Musk's idea of deploying AI computing power in space. In his view, Musk is presenting the concept of space-based data centers to investors as a project that will be implemented in the near future, which contradicts current technical capabilities.

The discussion concerns SpaceX's plan to launch a network of specialized satellites designed to perform AI tasks and process requests. Developing orbital computing systems is one of the key factors contributing to the high market valuation of SpaceX. Proponents of this idea believe that orbital centers will create a new format of cloud services.

Technical obstacles and economic efficiency

However, space technology experts note that there are a number of limitations to the realization of this project. To achieve economic efficiency, the cost of launching payloads into orbit must be significantly lower than it is now, and mass production of high-capacity satellites must be established. Current technologies do not allow for the rapid scaling of such systems.

SpaceX is pinning its main hopes on its Starship rocket to solve this problem. The company plans to turn this rocket into a fully reusable system, drastically reducing shipping costs. But even if both stages of the rocket are successfully recovered in upcoming test flights, it does not mean that immediate commercial exploitation will follow.

According to reports, it may take several more years for the Starship rocket to transition to the promised full reusability mode. SpaceX has also informed investors that in the near future, the second stage of the rocket might be lost after each flight. Such a scenario would make the infrastructure for space data centers economically unviable.

In conclusion, while individual satellites equipped with AI hardware may appear in space in the coming years, it is highly likely that the mass and systematic launch of such systems will only become a reality by the 2030s. For now, the debate between Musk and Altman remains a struggle between the real pace of technological progress and ambition.