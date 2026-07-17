Individual arrested for stealing cryptocurrency via fake games on Steam

·29·Technology
Individual arrested for stealing cryptocurrency via fake games on Steam

The FBI has arrested 21-year-old Florida resident Zyaire Wilkins for uploading fake video games embedded with malware to the Steam platform to drain users' cryptocurrency wallets. This criminal scheme endangered the personal data and funds of thousands of gamers, reports Techcrunch.com reports .

According to prosecutors, Wilkins and his accomplices published several games on the Steam store over the past two years under titles such as BlockBlasters, Dashverse, Lampy, Lunara, and PirateFi. These games, which appeared legitimate and safe, secretly installed viruses on users' computers to steal passwords and other sensitive information.

Over 8,000 victims and hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages

FBI investigations concluded that approximately 8,000 users' devices were compromised by this malware. The criminals managed to access at least 80 cryptocurrency wallets, stealing over $220,000 in total. According to ixbt.com, the group actively promoted their "products" on social networks like Discord, LinkedIn, and Telegram.

Interestingly, the criminals created the games with enough skill that users could download and play them without issue. This allowed the malicious code to remain undetected for a long time. However, Valve, the owner of Steam, noticed suspicious activity and removed PirateFi and several other games from the platform last year.

Following the trail: UberEats service leads to discovery

Investigators used modern technology to track the crime. The FBI identified a specific account where stolen cryptocurrency was circulating and traced it to the purchase of gift cards for services like UberEats. A request sent to Uber revealed that these cards were used to deliver food to addresses linked to Wilkins, known online as "Sibel.eth."

A search of Wilkins' home resulted in the seizure of his MacBook, smartphones, and digital wallets. He and his accomplices are currently facing charges of hacking and fraud. This incident serves as a serious warning to gamers and cryptocurrency owners, as even major platforms like Steam do not guarantee 100% security.

Experts advise Steam users to be cautious when downloading games from suspicious developers and to use two-factor authentication systems. Cybersecurity specialists also recommend avoiding game downloads via links from unknown sources.

SteamCryptocurrencyFBICybercrimeHackers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi introduces a new smart camera that does not require network or power connectionsXiaomi introduces a new smart camera that does not require network or power connectionsToday, 22:28Microsoft Copilot now detects computer issues: New PC Insights featureMicrosoft Copilot now detects computer issues: New PC Insights featureToday, 21:54The Conflict Between Elon Musk and Sam Altman: Is the Space Data Center Project RealisticThe Conflict Between Elon Musk and Sam Altman: Is the Space Data Center Project RealisticToday, 21:24Special smartphones for child safety: Tech giants are helping parentsSpecial smartphones for child safety: Tech giants are helping parentsToday, 21:20Linus Torvalds and AI: Linux founder responds sharply to criticsLinus Torvalds and AI: Linux founder responds sharply to criticsToday, 20:53Patreon intensifies fight against AI bots: No more asking for permissionPatreon intensifies fight against AI bots: No more asking for permissionToday, 20:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures