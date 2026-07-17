Individual arrested for stealing cryptocurrency via fake games on Steam

The FBI has arrested 21-year-old Florida resident Zyaire Wilkins for uploading fake video games embedded with malware to the Steam platform to drain users' cryptocurrency wallets. This criminal scheme endangered the personal data and funds of thousands of gamers, reports Techcrunch.com reports .

According to prosecutors, Wilkins and his accomplices published several games on the Steam store over the past two years under titles such as BlockBlasters, Dashverse, Lampy, Lunara, and PirateFi. These games, which appeared legitimate and safe, secretly installed viruses on users' computers to steal passwords and other sensitive information.

Over 8,000 victims and hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages

FBI investigations concluded that approximately 8,000 users' devices were compromised by this malware. The criminals managed to access at least 80 cryptocurrency wallets, stealing over $220,000 in total. According to ixbt.com, the group actively promoted their "products" on social networks like Discord, LinkedIn, and Telegram.

Interestingly, the criminals created the games with enough skill that users could download and play them without issue. This allowed the malicious code to remain undetected for a long time. However, Valve, the owner of Steam, noticed suspicious activity and removed PirateFi and several other games from the platform last year.

Following the trail: UberEats service leads to discovery

Investigators used modern technology to track the crime. The FBI identified a specific account where stolen cryptocurrency was circulating and traced it to the purchase of gift cards for services like UberEats. A request sent to Uber revealed that these cards were used to deliver food to addresses linked to Wilkins, known online as "Sibel.eth."

A search of Wilkins' home resulted in the seizure of his MacBook, smartphones, and digital wallets. He and his accomplices are currently facing charges of hacking and fraud. This incident serves as a serious warning to gamers and cryptocurrency owners, as even major platforms like Steam do not guarantee 100% security.

Experts advise Steam users to be cautious when downloading games from suspicious developers and to use two-factor authentication systems. Cybersecurity specialists also recommend avoiding game downloads via links from unknown sources.