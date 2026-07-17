For the first time in history, robots competed in an MMA fight

·39·World
For the first time in history, robots competed in an MMA fight

Yesterday, on July 16, the first robot fight in world history based on mixed martial arts (MMA) rules was organized in China. This competition, which showcased advanced technologies and artificial intelligence capabilities, sparked great interest. This was reported by MMA Mania .

It is reported that this competition was held as part of the EngineAI robotics tournament organized by the company called Ultimate Robot Knock-out Legend (URKL) . The match took place at the Nanshan Culture and Sports Center in Shenzhen. Famous movie star Donnie Yen attended as a special guest.

It is noted that more than 200 teams from 10 countries participated in the qualifying stage of the competition. Based on the results of the online qualifiers, the 32 teams with the best results secured a spot in the final stage.

A silver humanoid robot clenches its fists at a public event.

All participants relied on EngineAI's T800 robot as the primary fighter. However, each team applied special protective armor, structural solutions, and various engineering improvements to make their robot superior to competitors. This allowed each robot to showcase its unique capabilities.

Among the teams participating in the final stage were representatives from prestigious educational institutions such as University of California, Berkeley, Stanford University, Tsinghua University, Zhejiang University and University of Hong Kong .

The total prize pool of the tournament was 10 million yuan (approximately 1.48 million US dollars). Officials noted that this competition could mark a new stage in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence.

RoboticsMMAArtificial IntelligenceTechnologyChina
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