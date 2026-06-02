Qatar national team announces final squad for the World Cup

·61·Sport
Qatar national team announces final squad for the World Cup

The Qatar national team, one of Asia's strongest and most decorated sides, has finalized its plans for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. Through their official social media channels, the Qataris have unveiled the final squad that will represent the nation in this prestigious tournament.

The head coach has selected the most experienced players currently in peak physical form. The list includes stars from the domestic league as well as legionnaires playing abroad. Below, you can find the full list of the Qatari players who will take the pitch at the World Cup.

Official squad of the Qatar national team:

Goalkeepers:

  • Salah Zakaria (Al-Duhail)

  • Meshaal Issa Barsham (Al-Sadd)

  • Mahmoud Abunada (Al-Rayyan)

Defenders:

  • Boualem Khoukhi (Al-Sadd)

  • Pedro Miguel (Al-Sadd)

  • Sultan Al-Brake (Al-Duhail)

  • Al-Hashmi Al-Hussain (Al-Arabi)

  • Ayoub Assal (Al-Gharafa)

  • Issa Laye (Al-Arabi)

  • Lucas Mendes (Al-Wakrah)

  • Homam Al-Amin (Cultural Leonesa, Spain)

Midfielders:

  • Ahmed Fathi (Al-Arabi)

  • Jassem Gaber (Al-Rayyan)

  • Assim Madibo (Al-Wakrah)

  • Abdulaziz Hatem (Al-Rayyan)

  • Karim Boudiaf (Al-Duhail)

  • Mohammed Al-Mannai (Al-Shamal)

Forwards:

  • Almoez Ali (Al-Duhail)

  • Akram Afif (Al-Sadd)

  • Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid (Al-Duhail)

  • Edmilson Junior (Al-Duhail)

  • Ahmed Al-Ganehi (Al-Gharafa)

  • Ahmed Alaaeldin (Al-Rayyan)

  • Hassan Al-Haydos (Al-Sadd)

  • Mohammed Muntari (Al-Gharafa)

  • Yusuf Abdurisag (Al-Wakrah)

What challenges await the Qataris in the group stage?

As a brief note, the Qatar national team has been drawn into a serious and intriguing quartet for the group stage of the upcoming World Cup.

According to the draw results, they will compete in Group B. To advance from the group, the Asian champions will face the intense Canada, the disciplined Switzerland, and one of Europe's serious contenders, the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team.

The group stage matches are expected to be highly competitive. We wish the Qatar national team great performances and good luck in the upcoming World Cup!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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