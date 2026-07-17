Girl sought by parents lived nearby for 35 years

In China, a girl who went missing 35 years ago has reunited with her biological family after a long search. Most surprisingly, all these years she lived just 100 meters away, on the neighboring street. This was reported by the Mothership publication.

According to the report, 37-year-old Sui Ning went missing in 1991 at a market in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. At that time, her family was renting a place in the area, and her father worked selling groceries at the market.

It is reported that on the day she went missing, her father gave his two-year-old daughter some money and asked her to buy a bun at a nearby shop. However, the girl lost her way and wandered toward a large wholesale market. A female vendor noticed her there, realized the child was lost, and tried to find her parents using a loudspeaker. Despite all efforts, no one came.

Afterward, the Chinese woman took the girl home, raised her as her own, and helped her reach adulthood. Meanwhile, the girl's biological parents continued to live in Nanning and work at the same market, living on the neighboring street. Unfortunately, although Sui Ning's father searched for his daughter his entire life, he passed away a few years ago without ever reuniting with her.

Later, after moving to Debao city with her adoptive family, Sui Ning began searching for her biological parents on her own. On July 7, she registered with a special service for searching for missing relatives, and a few hours later, her sister contacted her.

After that, the sisters submitted DNA samples, and the results confirmed they were related. Then, after 35 years of separation, Sui Ning had the joy of reuniting with her mother and sister.