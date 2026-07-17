Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, who is incredibly graceful, celebrated her 43rd birthday

One of Bollywood's well-known actresses, Katrina Kaif, celebrated her 43rd birthday on July 16, 2026.

Born in Britain, Katrina initially started her career as a model. When she entered the film world, she barely knew the Hindi language. Despite this, through tireless work, determination, and self-improvement, the actress found her place in Bollywood.

Today, Katrina Kaif is recognized as one of the most famous and highest-paid actresses in the Indian film industry. Throughout her career, she has played roles in more than 40 films.

The actress's on-screen characters and creative journey have earned her the attention of millions of fans. On the occasion of her birthday, fans are sending their congratulations on social media.