Brazilian national team footballer Neymar has purchased a $23 million yacht following his exit from the 2026 World Cup. This was reported by TyC Sports.

According to the publication, the yacht is located in the city of Angra dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro. It features six cabins, spacious lounge areas, and a helipad on the upper deck.

For context, Brazil's participation in the 2026 World Cup ended in the Round of 16 after a 2-1 defeat to Norway. In the match, Erling Haaland scored two goals in the 79th and 90th minutes. Neymar, who missed the first two matches of the tournament due to injury, came off the bench in the 67th minute. He scored a penalty in the 90+10th minute to narrow the lead, but it was not enough to save Brazil from defeat.