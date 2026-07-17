An unexpected gift that made Anne Hathaway cry on the “Today” show!

Hathaway received an unexpected gift while appearing on the “Today” show. She was presented with an “Odyssey”-themed baby basket prepared for her unborn child.

The gift included a knitted gladiator-style baby outfit, a small helmet, and a cape. Upon seeing these items, the actress could not hide her emotions.

Touched by how adorable the small helmet and cape looked, Anne could not hold back her tears. This moment on the show quickly caught the attention of fans.

Users warmly received the actress's sincere reaction. Many described the moment as a natural expression of excitement and affection on the verge of becoming a mother.