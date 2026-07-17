A 19-year mysterious coincidence: Messi and Yamal to clash in the final

The famous photo that is currently amazing the football world was taken exactly 19 years ago. It features a baby Lamine Yamal and the young Barcelona star Lionel Messi pictured together.

Now, fate brings them together again as opponents in the World Cup final on July 19. Interestingly, there are many coincidences related to the number 19 in this story.

The baby in the famous photo is now 19 years old

The photo of Messi and Lamine Yamal was taken in 2007. Back then, Yamal was just a baby a few months old, and Messi was a young player taking his first steps toward the pinnacle of world football.

19 years later, Lamine Yamal has turned 19 and reached the World Cup final with the Spain national team.

The baby once held by Messi has now become one of his greatest rivals. Sometimes football writes a script that is almost too incredible to believe.

Messi also wore the number 19 at Barcelona

At the time the famous photo was taken, Lionel Messi was playing for Barcelona wearing the number 19 jersey.

Today, Lamine Yamal has chosen that same number for the Spanish national team. Thus, the number 19, which connects the two players, has once again taken center stage:

the photo was taken 19 years ago;

Lamine Yamal turned 19;

Messi wore number 19 at Barcelona;

Yamal chose number 19 for Spain;

the final will be held on July 19.

For those who believe in numerology, it is hard to call these coincidences mere chance.

From one photo to the World Cup final

The football paths of Messi and Yamal belong to different eras. The Argentine star has already become one of the greatest players in football history.

Yamal, as the main protagonist of the new generation, is considered one of the players closest to challenging Messi's records and legacy.

Now, on one side, a 39-year-old legend, and on the other, a 19-year-old rising star will fight for the World Cup title.

The historic final will take place on July 19

Spain and Argentina will face each other in the decisive match of the 2026 World Cup.

Messi will try to win his second World Cup title. Yamal has the opportunity to lead Spain to the biggest trophy of a new era.

Two players who met in a photo 19 years ago will face each other as rivals on the world's most important football pitch on July 19. Sometimes it seems fate itself is interested in numerology.