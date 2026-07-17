Fire breaks out in an unfinished high-rise building in Yakkasaroy

Today, July 17, a fire occurred in an unfinished high-rise building located in the Yakkasaroy district of Tashkent. This was reported by the capital's Main Department of Emergency Situations.

It is noted that at 17:45, the Tashkent City Emergency Situations Department received a report of smoke coming from an unfinished building in the area of the 1st Boshliq neighborhood. Following this, fire and rescue crews were immediately dispatched to the scene.

As a result of the specialists' prompt actions, the fire was contained in a short time and completely extinguished by 18:00. The fire was prevented from spreading to other areas.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured as a result of the incident. Currently, relevant experts are conducting an investigation to determine the causes of the fire and the amount of material damage caused.