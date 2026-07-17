Laporta speaks about Messi and Yamal ahead of the final

The potential 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina is generating immense interest, not just for the title, but as a clash between stars of two generations. Barcelona president Joan Laporta compared Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal to two pivotal eras in the club's history.

He believes the decisive match would be one of the most compelling contests possible at the international level.

“Messi is our pride”

Laporta did not hide his satisfaction that Argentina reached the final and that Messi is participating in another decisive match.

“Messi also reached the final, which makes me very happy. He is our pride,” the Barcelona president said in an interview with RAC1 radio.

Lionel Messi played for the Catalans for many years and became one of the most important players in the club's history.

How did Laporta describe the two stars?

The Barcelona chief expressed the significance of Messi and Yamal in football in a unique way.

“Messi is the past and the present, while Lamine is the present and the future,” he said.

Laporta called it a great honor for the club that both players were developed within the Barcelona system.

“As president, I am very proud that these two players were developed at our club. It is truly an amazing situation,” he added.

Comparison of Spanish and Argentine styles

Laporta also noted that the playing styles of the finalists differ sharply.

In his opinion, Argentina relies more on physical duels and aggressive play, while Spain appears superior in team cohesion and ball control.

“Argentina plays in a much more aggressive style, while Spain is better integrated and plays closer to the Barcelona style,” said Laporta.

The club president specifically noted that a great responsibility will fall on the referee in the final.

The mark of the Barcelona academy is felt in the final

Laporta emphasized that Messi and Yamal facing each other in a final once again demonstrates the prestige of the Barcelona football academy.

On one side is Messi, who has become a club legend, and on the other is Yamal, who is seen as the leader of the Catalans' new generation.

Now the main question is: will experience prevail in the World Cup final, or will the new generation have the final say?