Twente's young star Ruud Nijstad has openly admitted that he dreams of forming a central defensive partnership with Pau Cubarsi at Barcelona in the future. The 18-year-old defender did not hide his admiration for the playing style and confident movements of Cubarsi, who has already secured his place in the Catalan squad. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Nijstad's firm decision was influenced by Pau Cubarsi's performance in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match between Spain and Portugal (1-0). In that game, the young defender showed great skill in stopping a striker like the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I saw how he battled against Cristiano Ronaldo and I enjoyed that game. Of course, I don't expect things to accelerate that quickly for me yet, but forming a defensive wall with Cubarsi at Barcelona is my ultimate goal," the Dutch footballer emphasized in an interview with Sportnieuws.

Future goals and the Twente project

Speaking about his long-term plans, Nijstad added that he is currently focusing all his attention on his development at Twente. According to him, gaining experience in the Eredivisie and perfecting his game is his top priority at the moment.

Last season, Nijstad played 24 matches for Twente and managed to become a key player for the team. As a left-footed central defender, he has caught the eye of many big clubs, including Barcelona scouts. The Catalans usually pay special attention to signing young, technically gifted left-footed defenders.

Barcelona has been looking for young and promising talent to shape its defensive line for many years. While Pau Cubarsi has already become an integral part of the team, the press is writing a lot about how talents like Nijstad could become his worthy partner in the future.

For now, Nijstad will continue to hone his skills in the Dutch league. If he maintains his consistent performances, it is highly likely that the interest shown by Barcelona will turn into an official offer in upcoming transfer windows. This would pave the way for the young footballer's dream to become a reality.