Object on hood sparks controversy: driver sentenced to 15 days in jail

A court verdict has been issued against a driver in Tashkent who had an item of an intimate nature attached to the hood of his car. The incident, which sparked widespread discussion on social media, did not end with a public apology.

The court classified the driver's actions as petty hooliganism and sentenced him to 15 days of administrative detention.

Driver claimed others placed the item

According to the car owner's explanation, the item on the hood was attached by unknown individuals.

He stated that it was impossible to remove the item on his own. For this reason, he was driving the car to a mechanic.

However, the vehicle moving through the streets drew public attention and sparked sharp criticism from users.

Public apology did not prevent punishment

The driver publicly apologized for the incident.

Nevertheless, the court assessed his actions as signs of petty hooliganism under Article 183 of the Code of Administrative Responsibility.

Court imposed 15-day jail sentence

According to the court's decision, the driver was sentenced to 15 days of administrative detention.

Article 183 of the Code of Administrative Responsibility covers cases involving offensive harassment in public places, disturbing the peace of citizens, and intentional disregard for the rules of conduct in society.

No further information has been provided regarding who attached the item to the car hood or for what purpose.