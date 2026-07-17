USA allows NVIDIA H200 chip shipments to China

The US government has slightly eased export restrictions on AI technology, allowing the shipment of NVIDIA H200 models, one of the company's most powerful GPUs, to the Chinese market. This decision is expected to be a turning point in the global tech race and economic relations, as Washington had previously strictly limited Beijing's access to state-of-the-art chips. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Jeffrey Kessler, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Export Administration at the US Department of Commerce, confirmed during a House committee hearing that initial batches of H200 chips have already reached China. According to him, citing information from ixbt.com, the current shipment volume is very small, and each transaction is being closely monitored by the government.

Strict control and classified lists

The official emphasized that every export application is reviewed individually and permits are granted only to companies meeting specific criteria. A closed report submitted to Congress contains a precise list of Chinese enterprises authorized to purchase these chips. These measures are aimed at preventing the use of advanced technology for military purposes.

It has been revealed that among those granted permission to purchase NVIDIA and AMD products are subsidiaries of Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE and other major tech players. Previously, reports circulated that companies like Alibaba, Tencent, and ByteDance had also applied for inclusion on this list. These companies are in dire need of high-performance chips to develop their cloud computing systems and neural networks.

NVIDIA H200 accelerators are currently among the most advanced solutions on the market. They provide unparalleled speed in processing large volumes of data and training complex AI models. For developing markets, changes in this technological chain are important, as global chip shortages or trade wars directly affect the prices of final products.

Political pressure and economic interests

Some market analysts view this move by the US as an attempt to balance political and economic interests. Export restrictions were negatively impacting the revenues of American companies, particularly NVIDIA. China is the world's largest semiconductor market, and abandoning it entirely could undermine the financial stability of the US tech sector.

Nevertheless, experts do not expect a full lifting of restrictions. The US government continues to try to retain the newest developments under the guise of "national security." Meanwhile, Chinese manufacturers are actively working on creating local chips to reduce their dependence on Western technology.

In conclusion, the entry of NVIDIA H200 chips into China will bring competition in the global AI market to a new level. This process will determine not only the relations between the two countries but also the pace of digital economy development worldwide.