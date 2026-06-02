Oliver Glasner leaves Crystal Palace after historic trophy haul

·244·Sport
Oliver Glasner leaves Crystal Palace after historic trophy haul

A major shock and unexpected change has occurred in the Premier League. Renowned Austrian manager Oliver Glasner, who took Crystal Palace to a whole new level in a short period, has officially stepped down from his role. The 'Eagles' press office released an official statement regarding the departure.

The experienced coach took the reins of the London club in February 2024. During his tenure, the team played a total of 121 matches, securing 53 victories, 33 draws, and suffering 35 defeats.

The coach who changed London's history

Oliver Glasner's tenure at Crystal Palace will be written in gold in the club's history books. Before the arrival of the 51-year-old Austrian, the London 'Eagles' had never won a major trophy in their history.

Glasner instilled a true winning mentality in the team in a short time and achieved the following major successes:

  • Led the team to FA Cup glory;

  • Secured the Community Shield title;

  • Showed strong performance on the international stage, bringing the UEFA Conference League trophy to London.

Next stop: Serie A and giants AC Milan?

Having concluded his historic run in London, Oliver Glasner is unlikely to remain unemployed for long. According to the latest reports from European sports media, the Austrian manager is expected to take charge of Italian giants AC Milan soon.

The 'Rossoneri' management has reportedly reached the final stages of negotiations with Glasner. A new era could begin in Milan very soon.

We wish Glasner, who gave Crystal Palace fans unforgettable moments, the best in his future career and will continue to follow the news!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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