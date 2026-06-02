Newcastle to sign new forward for £51m to replace Anthony Gordon

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Newcastle to sign new forward for £51m to replace Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United are exploring the possibility of paying the £51 million release clause for Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli during the summer transfer window. The Moroccan international is seen as the primary candidate to replace Anthony Gordon, who has moved to Barcelona. This is according to Goal.com reports.

According to the Mirror, Newcastle has identified the Betis star to fill the void on the left wing. Eddie Howe's side had to accelerate their squad reinforcement plans after selling Gordon to Barcelona for £70 million. The 24-year-old Abde Ezzalzouli has recorded 15 goals and 13 assists this season, playing a key role in his team's qualification for the Champions League.

A product of the Barcelona academy, the player stands out for his high-level performances and confidence. In an interview before a match against Chelsea last year, he emphasized that he plays fearlessly against any opponent. Newcastle scouts have monitored the player directly during La Liga matches against Elche and Real Oviedo.

Although no official bid has been submitted by Newcastle yet, the club is trying to finalize the transfer as quickly and quietly as possible. Ezzalzouli is currently preparing for the World Cup with the Morocco national team. The Magpies may face competition from rivals such as Tottenham and Aston Villa to complete this transfer.

NewcastleReal BetisTransferAbde EzzalzouliPremier League
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